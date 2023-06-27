2023 Polls: Imo political stakeholders forum hails relocation of election tribunal to Nasarawa

…says justice will prevail

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Some leaders under the aegis of Imo political stakeholders forum have lauded the decision of the President Court of Appeal and the Imo election petition tribunal Judges to relocate their sitting from Owerri, the State capital to Nasarawa state, saying it will aide thoroughness and justice.

The forum in a statement by its leader, Amb Sam Nwandu recalled that the National/state Assembly Election Tribunal, sitting at the old High Court premises, Owerri, at the weekend relocated to the High Court Complex, Opposite Shopping Malls, Mararaba Nyanya, Nasarawa State.

The forum quoted the Publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Owerri branch, Daniel Odiba as making the disclosure in a statement also expressed optimism that with the relocation, “the tribunal will now have the atmosphere to look into how election results above bimodal voter accreditation system was announced by the electoral body INEC in some constituencies in Imo State.”

The statement further read in part, “With this relocation, we believe that it will give the judges the right atmosphere to look into how election results above Bimodal Voters Accreditation System, BVAS, was announced by the electoral body, INEC. Most of the actual results of the Feb 25th House of Reps, Senate and House of Assembly election of March 18, was in no doubt contrary to original results as voted by the indigenes in that election.

“INEC BVAS was active during the Feb and March 18 State Assembly election including the Supplementary election and going by the uploaded results through www.inecelectionresults.ng, what INEC declared was in complete variance with the uploaded figures by BVAS.

“For instance, in Okigwe Federal Constituency, the total accreditation uploaded in the INEC BVAS machine was not same with the huge figures of over 40,000 used in declaring APC winner against the Labour Party that won the election.

“In Owerri municipal where less than 14,000 was accredited, over 70,000 was used to declare APC winner against the Labour Party candidate. In the State Assembly seat for Ideato North local government, the PDP scored 5,063 votes as against the APC of 4,097 votes and the result was uploaded on INEC server but APC was declared winner against the PDP candidate who won the election with figures above INEC accreditation record.

“In Mbaitolu Federal constituency won by Labour, accreditation figures was manipulated to declare APC winner in a Supplementary election they lost, In Oguta/Ohaji/Oru West Federal constituency that PDP candidate Kingsley Uju was leading despite been arrested on election day, APC was declared winner with election figures above the BVAS recorded accreditation figures, In Orlu Federal Constituency which was lost APC, figures above accreditation numbers was used to declare APC winner.

“In Okigwe Senate and Orlu Senate results where announced for APC with manufactured figures above the total number of votes accredited by the BVAS machine same situation in Ahiazu Mbaise where Results was announced with fake BVAS accreditation in favour of APC.

“Outrageously, that of Owerri Municipal council as announced by the INEC returning officer showed that APC scored 79,043 votes, LP scored 12,765 votes, PDP scored 9, 674 votes. It goes to show that in Owerri Municipal council, BVAS was not used to conduct the election; these issues should be looked at critically by the Judges and ensure that justice is served, and citizens confidence in Electoral process restored.

“In Imo, the electoral system was rapped and afterwards set on fire and the only way to quench that fire is for the Court to look into the political and electoral madness that happened during the 2023 General election and restore the peoples confidence in the electoral system and reaffirm their hope in the Judiciary by voiding all the fraudulently announced results with figures above accredited voters number or manipulated BVAS accreditation numbers which was done in some of the constituencies especially during the Supplementary elections.”