2023 Hajj: Lagos pilgrims arrive Muna for Hajj rites

Hajj

Pilgrims from Lagos State, who are on holy pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, today (Monday) left Mecca for Muna to begin the major Hajj rites.

Dhul-Hijjah, which falls between the eighth and 12th of Dhul-Hijjah, is one of the months in the Islamic calendar.

In a statement signed by Mr Taofeek Lawal, Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Muslim Welfare Board, said the movement to Muna began at Sunday midnight through early Monday.

According to Lawal, Monday is the eighth day of Dhul-Hijjah when pilgrims will proceed to Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal Rahma on the ninth day (Tuesday).

He also said that pilgrims would depart from the Plain of Arafat in the evening of the ninth day to proceed to Musdalifah and observe both the two evening prayers (Magrib and Ishai).

At Musdalifah, Lawal said they would pick pebbles, relax briefly overnight and then move to the Jamarat on the 10th day (Wednesday) to throw pebbles at the Shaetan (Satan).

On the 10th day, Muslims all over the world are expected to slaughter sacrificial rams in celebration of the Eid-ul-Kabir.

The Amir-ul-Hajj, Alhaji Anofiu Elegushi, explained that the throwing of pebble would be performed for three days consecutively, beginning from the 10th day of the Dhul-Hijja, to the 12th day.

He added that the pilgrims would leave Muna in the evening for Mecca, where they would stay till they are transported back to Nigeria.

The Board Chairman, Shakiru Ayinde Gafar, said that the main lessons Allah intended to teach Muslims across the world is equality and endurance.

He stated that every pilgrim, no matter the status, must put on the Ihram (two pairs of white clothes by males and long gown by women) while in Muna, Arafat and Musdalifah.

According to him, this signifies equality and that no human being is superior to another before Allah.

He encouraged them to be mindful of the lessons of the Muna and see others as equal in every environment they might find themselves.

He, however, urged the pilgrims to pray for peace and security in Nigeria, especially the success of the new administration of President Bola Tinubu, as well as the administration of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu. (NAN)