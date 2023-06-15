2023 Ballon d’Or: Ronaldo tips Messi to win award

Brazil legend, Ronaldo Nazario has backed Argentina captain Lionel Messi to win the 2023 Ballon d’Or award.

According to Ronaldo, Messi is deserving of the award for his outstanding performance leading the La Albiceleste to glory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 35-year-old netted seven goals and provided three assists in the tournament.

The former Real Madrid star said (via Albiceleste Talk): “Messi deserves to win the Ballon d’Or.

“I think he will be crowned. He won the World Cup, which is a very big tournament.”

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner also won the French Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain, and he is expected to challenge Manchester City’s Erling Haaland for the award.