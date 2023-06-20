2023 Ballon d’Or: I deserve to win it – Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has said he deserves to win the prestigious Ballon d’Or award for the year.

The France international believes he has fulfilled the criteria to win the award this year despite a successful year also for the likes of Lionel Messi and Manchester City’s goal poacher Erling Haaland.

Recall Mbappe guided the French national team to the FIFA World Cup final where he scored a hat-trick against Argentina only to be pipped to the trophy on penalties.

The Frenchman, aside from picking up a silver medal, won the Golden Boot amid widespread plaudits for his inspiring performance.

Back at his club side, Mbappe helped PSG finished the season as the Ligue 1 champions.

Speaking with French television network TF1, Kylian Mbappe said his Ballon d’Or chances are high.

“The Ballon d’Or? It’s always difficult to talk about an individual trophy because you have to put yourself forward,” he said.

“Do I deserve the Ballon d’Or? With the new criteria, what counts? Catching the eye, scoring goals and making an impact? I think I fit those criteria. I’d say yes, but it’s the people who vote and I’m always optimistic.”

The 23-year-old scored 41 goals and provided 10 goals assists in 40 appearances for PSG in the recently concluded 2022-23 season.