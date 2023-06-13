2023 AFCONQ: ‘We can beat anybody’, Nottingham’s Awoniyi warns Sierra Leone

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi is confident that Nigeria will beat Sierra Leone when both teams clash on Sunday in the 2023 AFCON qualifier.

Awoniyi who is part of the 22 players currently in camp returned to the Super Eagles fold for the first time since September 2022.

The 25-year-old striker had a topsy-turvy campaign at Nottingham Forest but ended the season on a flourish note as he netted vital goals to keep the Trees in the league.

His performance did not go unnoticed, as he earned a call-up to the national team ahead of the crucial 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

Speaking ahead of the game, Awoniyi expressed confidence in the Super Eagles, insisting that if the players can be at their best, they can defeat anybody.

“This is a game [against Sierra Leone] that is very important to the country because you have to play it once, it’s not a league game where you have an opportunity to play again,” Awoniyi told Soccernet.

“That is how I see every Super Eagles game, and that’s the kind of spirit I will take to the game if I get to Liberia.

“This is a game that you have to put in your best because you only have 90 minutes to play. Perhaps, the next time you play again in September or thereabout.

“Of course, Nigerians should not expect anything other than victory. Because looking at the calibre of players that we have in the team, these are players that have done well for their club sides, and I hope that we can bring home the same spirit that we have from our club sides.

“If we can bring it back, there is no nation that can beat Super Eagles.” says Awoniyi.