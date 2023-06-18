2023 AFCONQ: Ihenacho scores late winner to seal qualification for Nigeria

Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after defeating the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone 3-2 on Sunday.

A brace from Victor Osimhen and a late winner from Kelechi Iheanacho was enough to secure the victory for the visitors.

The Super Eagles sit on top of Group A with 12 points, two points separating them from second-placed Guinea Bissau, and seven points from third-placed Sierra Leone.

More details to come...