2 Imo APC members die on their way to Abuja

By Chinonso Alozie

Two persons, members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, have been confirmed dead in a road accident, along Agbor, Delta state, while travelling to Abuja for the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly members.

The State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Cajetan Duke, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Owerri, on Monday.

According to Duke, “The information that we have confirmed that two persons were dead. Others have been rushed to hospital.

“The two persons identities have not been fully made known to me. But there was an accident involving the APC, members and only two persons have been confirmed dead. We pray that it will not escalate beyond this.”

However, at the time of filing this report, the cause of the accident, was yet to be ascertained but different sources blamed it on over speed others said there was head on collision with another vehicle.

Sources who narrated the story said: “They are APC members. They are supporters of the House of Representative member-elect for Okigwe North, Princess Mirian Onuoha. I was told that the bus smashed another bus from behind. Some said the bus failed break.

“May their soul rest in peace. We pray quick recovery for them who sustained various degree of injuries.”