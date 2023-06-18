18 dead, 12 injured in Kano auto crash

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Following an auto crash that happened at Zakirai town, Kano-ringim road on Friday, no fewer than 18 people were feared dead, with 12 left injured.

Vanguard learnt that the crash occurred at about 8:35pm on Friday night. The fatal crash which involved two commercial vehicles with registration WRW243AA Volkswagen Sharon, had overloaded with it children and a Toyota bus also overloaded. The Sharon engaged in a dangerous and wrongful overtaking.

35 people were said to have been involved in the road crash with 12 people injured and 18 people killed.

The FRSC boss, Dauda Ali Biu, said that all injured victims were taken to Kano town for medical attention.

This was as he cautioned motorists against, dangerous overtaking, overloading and night travels across the country.

The Corps Marshal also called for patience and collective vigilance on the roads to avoid unnecessary and unwarranted road accidents that could claim loss of lives and properties.

In a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Marshal said that overloading and night travels have remained some of the problems confronting the agency.

Biu said that all hands must be on deck to ensure that overloading is reduced to the barest minimum, if not completely avoided.

Biu assured members of the public that FRSC is committed to ensuring safer road environments stating that adequate number of personnel and logistics are on the road for effective traffic management and rescue operations across the country.

He also appealed to members of the public to contact the FRSC Call Centre through the toll-free line (122) in the event of a road crash and other emergencies for a prompt response.

He said that all FRSC facilities has remained open and functional to attend to members of the public.