15 Years Anniversary: Continuous rejection, discrimination of widows, capable of aiding suicidal tendencies —RoSF

….Restates commitment to widow’s right protection

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

A non-governmental and faith-based organization, the Rose of Sharon Foundation, RoSF, has said that continuous discrimination, rejection and victimization of widows is capable of aiding suicidal tendencies in society.

Speaking at the press conference organized to mark the 15 years anniversary of the foundation, the founder, Apostle Folorunsho Alakija disclosed that the foundation is dedicated to alleviating the burdens faced by widows and orphans.

Unveiling the events to commemorate its 15th anniversary of championing socio-legal protection and economic empowerment for widows, their children, and orphans in Nigeria, she said, the foundation has embarked on a nationwide awareness and advocacy walk, which took place in different locations across the country.

According to her, “This symbolic event was aimed to unite communities and raise awareness about the peculiar challenges faced by widows, while emphasizing the importance of upholding their rights.

“The foundation also presented a compelling short documentary that chronicled the transformative policy journey towards socio-legal protection for widows and orphans since the publication of the Founder’s book, ‘A Cry of Widows and Orphans, and the enactment of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act in 2015: and advocates for an amendment of Section 15 of the VAPP Act for more inclusivity, and a specific law that provides comprehensive protection coverage for the peculiar challenges and experiences of widows in Nigeria, and recourse for violation of widows’ rights”, she said.

Reflecting on the anniversary, Apostle Folorunso Alakija, described the journey as a worthwhile and rewarding experience. Alakija emphasized the fulfilment derived from catering to the welfare and economic empowerment of disadvantaged widows and ensuring their children’s education.

She also highlighted the foundation’s significant progress in advocacy, particularly in promoting the rights of widows, which supported the passage of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act in 2015.

On her part, the Country Manager, Dr. Ndudi Bowei, acknowledged the foundation’s impactful contribution to advancing widows’ rights through legislation and other interventions.

Dr. Bowei stressed the foundation’s unwavering commitment to championing the cause of widows through initiatives and programs that support socio-legal protection, and guarantee financial independence and educational opportunities for widows, their dependents, and orphans.

She disclosed further that the nationwide advocacy walk is part of a week-long program that aims to encourage individuals and organizations to lend support in promoting the rights of the vulnerable in our society.

“Since its establishment in 2008, the Rose of Sharon Foundation has redefined empathy for the downtrodden by implementing targeted initiatives and interventions aimed at easing the burdens faced by widows and orphans.

“These include programs such as the RoSF Women Empowerment Program (WEP), Widows Rights Program (WRP), School Engagement Program (SEP), RoSF Mentoring Program, and Bridge of Hope Education Program, all delivered through various dynamic initiatives.

“Over the years, the foundation has engaged in strategic partnerships across different sectors of the economy, significantly contributing to improving the well-being of orphans and widows in the country.

It focuses on the plight of widows, their children, and orphans, through programs that guarantee financial independence and educational opportunities, and assure greater self-esteem and ease of socioeconomic integration.

“Since its inception, the RoSF has directly impacted the lives of 6000 beneficiaries through life-changing programs such as vocational training, interest-free loans, residential/business accommodation, access to medical care, and educational scholarships. Rosf currently has 2782 beneficiaries consisting of 1001 widows, 1207 widows’ children, 231 orphans and 343 graduates’ ‘, she said.