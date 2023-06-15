15 die in Canada road accident

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB Police secures the area at the crash scene near Carberry, Manitoba, Canada June 15, 2023 in this still image obtained from a social media video. PortageOnline/Mike Blume/via REUTERS

At least 15 people have died after a truck collided with a bus carrying senior citizens in a rural area of Canada’s Manitoba province on Thursday afternoon.

Local authorities disclosed that the bus was headed south on Highway 5 toward a casino near the town of Carberry, while the truck was headed east on Highway 1.

According to Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer Rob Lasson in a new conference, the truck hit the bus at the intersection of the two highways north of Carberry, roughly 170 kilometres (105 miles) west of Winnipeg.

“Immediately it became apparent that this was a mass casualty situation,” Lasson said.

In addition to the 15 killed, 10 others including the drivers of both vehicles have been taken to a hospital, CNN said.

Twelve ambulances responded to the collision scene, as well as an air ambulance, said Jennifer Cumpsty, executive director of Acute Health Services.

Manitoba has not seen a mass casualty traffic accident like this before, Lasson told reporters.

“This is new for us and our investigators, and it is very emotionally draining for them as well,” he said.

A majority of those on the bus were seniors who lived in and around the city of Dauphin, according to RCMP assistant commissioner Rob Hill.

Not all of the victims’ families had been notified as of Thursday evening.

Flags have been lowered in mourning at Manitoba’s legislative building, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marked the tragedy in a statement on Twitter.

“The news from Carberry, Manitoba is incredibly tragic. I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones today, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts. I cannot imagine the pain those affected are feeling – but Canadians are here for you,” Trudeau tweeted.