120-hour cook-a-thon not for Guinness World Records – Chef Dammy

Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has revealed that her just-concluded cooking marathon was not an attempt to break the Guinness World Record.

The young chef made this known in a chat with BBC Yoruba after achieving her target of 120 hours.

Chef Dammy, an undergraduate of the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti, became a viral sensation when she embarked on an audacious feat of cooking non-stop for 120 hours.

Many had assumed that her cook-a-thon was an attempt to override the now official record of chef Hilda Baci for the longest cooking time by an individual.

However, in an interview with the BBC, Chef Dammy divulged that her attempt was only a personal challenge driven by her passion for cooking.

“I did it because I enjoy cooking. I didn’t do it to be recognized by the Guinness World Record or to break Hilda Baci’s record,” she said in Yoruba.