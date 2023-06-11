120-hour cook-a-thon: ‘Learn from experience’, Hilda Baci sends message to Chef Dami

Popular chef, Hilda Baci, has sent words of support to her colleague, Damilola Adeparusi, who is attempting a 120-hour cook-a-thon record.

Recall Hilda in May surpassed the current record holder, Lata Tondon, after cooking for 100 hours and 40 minutes.

Though her record is still under review by Guinness World Records, most of her fans have for this reason berated Chef Dami for being impatient to have the record confirmed before undertaking her own challenge.

However, Hilda on Sunday, cheered on Chef Dami, noting that the beauty of dreams is unique to each individual.

She lauded Dami for her boldness while advising her to learn from the experience.

Hilda tweeted, “The beauty of dreams is that they are unique to each individual. Dami, your boldness to take on a cooking challenge shows that passion knows no limits.

“Embrace the journey, learn from every experience, and inspire others with your unwavering spirit. #DreamsUnleashed.