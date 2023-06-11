11-year-old artist, Makayla, counsels citizens on morals

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS — British-Nigerian singer and author, Makayla Malaka, has urged people to constantly strive to be a better person in a world where everyone has lost touch with humanity.

Speaking ahead of the unveiling of her fourth studio album titled ‘Eleven’ to mark her 11th birthday, Makayla said that the new song helps people to connect to the human nature.

She disclosed that her parents made it possible for her to combine education with music, “combining education with music for me is very important because I have the support of my parents. I only record when I am on holidays.”

Along with the album, Makayla also released the visuals for her song, ‘Heal The World’ which happens to be track five on the project and shares the very inspiring message of love and striving to be better human beings.

The just released album titled ‘Eleven’ was released under Mr Eazi’s Empawa Africa and features eleven tracks cutting across genres such as Hip Hop, Afrobeats, Rap, Trap and Amapiano as the young artist once again shows her versatility and growth in her craft.

Makayla Malaka came to the limelight in 2019 when she debuted her music career and has made it her thing to release a new album every year on her birthday.

The album is currently available on all digital streaming platforms and I highly recommend that people add it to their playlists.

Makayla’s new album like her previous releases is packed with highly entertaining, well-packaged tracks which are bound to keep you inspired and asking for more. The fact that she is backed by Empawa Africa, the platform owned by Afrobeats sensation MR Eazi should give you an idea of what to expect from her body of work.