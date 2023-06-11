11 persons killed in Benin road crash – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that 11 persons were killed in a multiple crash on the Ore -Benin Road.

This is contained in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Bisi Kazeem on Thursday in Abuja.

The statement said that the unfortunate fatal crash occurred on kilometre 20 OVIA BRIDGE inward Benin, Edo State at exactly 9:04 a.m. on June 26, 2023.

The multiple crash involved, 19 people comprised of 10 male adults, eight female adults and one female child.

The corps said that out of the number, 11 persons were killed comprised of three female adults, seven male adults, and one female child were killed, while eight persons sustained various degrees of injuries.

“A total of three vehicles were involved comprising of a Dangote trailer at the rear, one Kia saloon car with registration number LSD553HY which was brushed aside and a Toyota Hiace Bus with registration number KET779AV in front,” he said.

Reacting to the accident, the Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dauda Biu, advised drivers to avoid being careless whenever they notice mechanical faults in their vehicles.

Biu also reiterated the need for drivers to ensure routine and regular maintenance of their vehicles.

This, he said, was to avert unwarranted road traffic crashes that could lead to loss of human lives and damage to properties.

Biu said that investigation conducted revealed that the multiple crash occured as a result of mechanical deficiency (Break Failure) which resulted in loss of control.

He said that the injured were evacuated to the Saving Grace Hospital, Ovbiogie in Benin, Edo, while the dead had been deposited at University of Benin Teaching Hospital mortuary.

The Corps Marshal directed that a technical investigation should be conducted into the immediate and remote causes of the crashes.

This, he said would be with the aim of prosecuting erring offender(s) in order to protect the rights of the crash victims accordingly.