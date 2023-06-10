10thNASS: Why we prefer Akpabio – Shettima, Akume, Oshiomhhole, others

Akpabio

By Nnamdi Ojiego

With just three days to the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, former governors Adams Oshiomole and Dave Umahi of Edo and Ebonyi states respectively, have given reasons why they are supporting Senator Godswill Akpabio to become the next Senate President of the country.

Speaking at a dinner organized by the Stability Group, the campaign platform of Senator Akpabio, Saturday evening at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, the All Progressive Congress, APC, chieftains stated that by zoning the Senate Presidency to the South-South, the party wanted to ensure that the top echelon of the government of the federation was diverse and inclusive, without compromising competence and capacity.

In his remarks, Shettima stated that President Bola Tinubu and the National Working Committee, NWC of the APC were in support of the emergence of Akpabio as the next Senate President in order to engender diversity, unity and stability of the polity.

‘’Senator Akpabio is very competent and he has the capacity to lead the 10th National Assembly. At the same time, he is from a very important zone and he is also a man of Christian faith. So, in line with the Constitution of our country, and in conformity with the plurality of our union, the party and in deed, the President, thought it fit to support him’’, the VP said, emphasizing that these were the same sentiments he expressed earlier in the day at the valedictory session of the 9th Senate.

A press release by Etim Etim, Team Lead of Godswill Akpabio Media, said the dinner was organized in appreciation of all the senators who have shown support for Akpabio and Senator Jibrin Barau. The two have been endorsed by President Tinubu as the next Senate President and Deputy Senate President.

The Vice President, who was the special guest of honour at the event, said that since the President and the Vice President are Muslims, “APC is careful not to present itself as a one-religion party, and that is why the party is supporting Akpabio.”

At a personal level, Shettima noted that he had taken steps to promote diversity. ‘’My CSO is an Igbo man who had worked with me when I was governor. He has been a dedicated and loyal officer, even in the heat of the Boko Haram attacks in Borno’’, the VP said, adding that his ADC is a Northern Christian.

Senator Shettima also announced to the pleasant surprise of the guests at the dinner, that he had been campaigning privately for Akpabio and Barau and that he was leaving the dinner early to visit with some senators who are yet to register their support.

Also speaking, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, in his own remarks said that even before he was appointed SGF, he had already identified with the ambition of Akpabio to be Senate President. He added that his experience in the executive and legislative branches of government has made him to appreciate the need to build a virile country where every part belongs.

Engr Dave Umahi, the Chairman of the group, said the dinner was organized to appreciate the over 67 senators who have written down and signed their names as supporters of Akpabio and Barau. He reiterated the point that Akpabio has the capacity, competence and energy to lead the National Assembly.

In his remarks, Oshiomhole, who is the Vice Chairman of the Stability Group, said the essence of politics is to promote collective interest, and that the Akpabio-Barau candidacy signifies the need for diversity of the government and stability of the federation.