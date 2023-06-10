10th Senate will bring best input in governance – Sen Onowakpo

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI.

The Senator Representing Delta South Senatorial District, Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas has said that the 10th Senate was poised to bring the best input into governance in the country, as he appreciates God for his election victory.



Sen. Joel-Onowakpo stated this while speaking with newsmen during his election victory/inauguration thanksgiving held at Christ Chosen Deliverance Church, headquarters Irri, Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State.



He said that as a professional accountant, and somebody who has been in business and public service, it was expected that his wealth of experience would be brought to bear in championing development programmes and policies that will have a direct bearing on his Senatorial district, Delta State and Nigeria at large.



According to him, “We are bringing the best of input into Governance. Which simply means that we are focusing on development, which is trying to put projects in the budget that will impact positively the lives of the people.

“We are going to make laws that will affect the lives of the people. Then we can see how we can create employment for our teaming youths and also provide employment for those who are not in an employable state. So in all ramifications, we are bringing professionalism into governance.



“And I think for anybody who wants to make significant strides in Nigeria, Delta State will benefit immensely from the combined services of the caliber of people that Delta State has taken to the Red Chamber. They will benefit immensely from myself and from my brother from Delta Central Senatorial District.



“We are both core professionals, we are catalysts for change and we are ready to do that. I also believe that the Nigeria you see today is not the Nigeria to the expectations of many Nigerians and we will change the narratives.”



While offering thanksgiving to God during the service, Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas said; “I am dedicating this victory to God for safekeeping and also dedicating myself to God for Him to use me mightily to fulfill His scripture that says; When the righteous are in authority the people rejoice.



“I believe without having any doubts in our mind that this victory wouldn’t have been possible without God on our side. We went through many battles. But in the end, God gave us victory.” He said.

Earlier on in his homily, the founder/ General Overseer of Christ Chosen Deliverance Church, Amb Apostle (Dr.) M.T.O Oki, harps on the need to return to God with thanksgiving.



In the message tagged: “How Can I Forget So Soon”, with scripture references from 2 Samuel 6:14-16, Psalms 67:5-6, and Psalms 20:1, he said, “Our distinguished Senator remember the goodness of God upon his life hence he has returned to give thanks to God for His election victory and inauguration.”