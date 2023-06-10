10th Senate: NCWS tasks Akpabio on inclusion of women in governance

Akpabio

The National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), on Wednesday, tasked the 10th Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on inclusion of women in governance.

The National President of NCWS, Hajiya Lami Lau, gave the task while congratulating Akpabio after his emergence as the 10th President of the Senate in Abuja on Tuesday.

Lau said that his emergenace was in the interest of Nigeria and Nigerian women in particular.

She described Akpabio as a “strong supporter of women”, adding that she has no doubt that he would continue to support women as the 10th senate president.

She said “on behalf of the council and Nigerian women, we congratulate Sen. Akpabio on his election as the 10th President of the Senate.

“We are aware of your belief that women are better managers, so we urge you to canvass for an all-inclusive government with adequate women representation.

“As a council, we draw your attention to the underrepresentation of women in the 10th National Assembly, which is a serious setback that requires deliberate action.

Sen. Akpabio polled 63 votes to emerge winner of the 10th Senate on Tuesday, beating his contender, Sen. Abdulaziz Yari, both of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 46 votes.(NAN)