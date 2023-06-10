10th Senate: Majority of senators-elect are behind Akpabio – Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state and chair of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), said majority of the senators-elect are supporting Godswill Akpabio to become the senate president.

Uzodinma disclosed this while speaking with reporters at the Aso Rock villa on Monday.

According to him, Akpabio would clinch the position owing to the efforts that the forum has put into convincing senators-elect to support him.

He said, “You must have heard, the president in his wisdom organised a small technical committee to help coordinate the process of tomorrow’s election, which by my position as the chair of the Progressive Governors Forum, I am chairing that technical committee.

“We have done so much work to the extent that God has blessed our efforts that the majority of the senators-elect are now in sync with the position of the party.”

The PGF chair said Akpabio is widely accepted across party lines.

“Akpabio’s acceptance as of today cuts across the political party we belong to. In other political parties, there are also some same minds who are interested in the development and progress of Nigeria.

“They also understand the need to safeguard democracy as being practised in Nigeria today. And they are in sync with our preferred candidate,” he said.

Akpabio said if elected, the right policies would be put in place to ensure support for the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He said, “We must assist President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to put the right policies in place by putting the right legislations in place to make sure that business thrives and creates employment opportunities for Nigerians.

The former minister said, “I won’t say anything but I will say we leave it to God Almighty.”