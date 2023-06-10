10th Senate: Don’t sow seed of discord among APC NWC, Presidency, Akpabio, Senators, Sen Sani Musa warns 

Says Elections have come and gone, he voted in line with Tinubu’s Aspiration

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

SENATOR Sani Musa, APC, Niger East has asked those behind the purported voting choices of Senators in the just concluded Senate President’s election in circulation should not to sow the seed of discord between the National Working Committee, NWC of the All Progressives Congress, APC, the Presidency, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio and some Senators.

Senator Musa who noted that the election of the President of the Senate has come and gone, however, described what is in circulation as fake, misleading and mischievous, however, urged the public to be extra careful with what he described as this kind of blackmail usually spread on social media and other important media platforms.

In a statement yesterday from his Media office, Senator Musa who noted that he voted in line with President Bola Tinubu’s aspiration, said, “Election has come and passed, and the 109 Senators have subscribed to unite as one Senate to work for the peace, unity and progress of the nation.”

The statement is titled, ” The purported voting choices of Senators in the just concluded Senate President Election in circulation.”

The statement read, “It is very important to arrest the attention of the public on the widely circulated document containing the voting choices of Senators and the candidate they voted for.

“After carefully reviewing and scrutinizing the document, it is important that the purveyors (authors) of this fake news tell the public how 64 votes were recorded for Senator Godswill Akpabio as against the 63 votes he scored. And how Senator Abdulazeez Yari scored 45 votes in the document as against the real votes he scored of 46??

.

“Review and scrutiny of the document show clearly that the author(s) are in a futile attempt of sowing the seed of discord between APC NWC, the Presidency, the current President of the Senate and some Senators.

“We categorically state here that the list is fake, how did the manufacturer of that list know how Senators voted? The motive of that list is best known to the author as he thinks according to his or her perception of thinking and we call on the general public to ignore it.

“Senator Sani Musa voted in line with Mr President’s aspiration. The election has come and passed, and the 109 Senators have subscribed to unite as one Senate to work for the peace, unity and progress of the nation.

“The public need to be extra careful with this kind of blackmail usually spread on social media and other important media platforms.”