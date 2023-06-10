10th Senate: Don’t blame me if Akpabio turns out to be worst – Ndume 

By Miftaudeen Raji

Senator representing Borno South District, Ali Ndume said nobody should hold him responsible if the newly-elected President of the 10th Senate, Godswill Akpabio fails to meet the expectations of the office.

Ndume stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, hours after the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly on Tuesday.

Recall that Ndume was one of those who spearheaded the campaign for Akpabio and Deputy Speaker Barau Jibril, ahead of their election.

He said, “If he turns out being the worst, I’m not going to be responsible. How can you hold me accountable? I didn’t force anybody to vote. I believe he’s the best, but I don’t know what he will do tomorrow. I can’t say that.

Ndume said he should not share in any liability attached to Akpabio’s performance.

His words, “I don’t think that is right. I’m not Akpabio. Even before God, Akpabio will account for his own; I will account [for mine].”

The Majority Leader of the ninth Senate said, “I said he’s the best,”

Ndume stated that his expectation was based on what he has seen.

He said, “I’ve known Akpabio for four years; he was a minority leader, while I was the majority leader.

“And I know he is somebody that is intelligent, he’s passionate about some issues, and he’s detribalised. He’s a qualified lawyer, he was a minister, he was a commissioner, he has all it takes to do what Nigerians expect,” he added.