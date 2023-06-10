10th Senate: Diaspora group hails election of Akpabio as president

Akpabio

*Reiterates earlier demands

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Ekid people in the Diaspora, comprising people from Eket and Esit Eket Local government Areas of Akwa Ibom living in the United States, United Kingdom, and the Middle East have hailed election of Senator Godswill Akpabio as President of the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The group in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, particularly appreciated President Ahmed Tinubu for insisting on Godswill Akpabio for the position.

According to the statement which was jointly signed by its International Coordinator, Manfred Ekpe, (Esq), Prof. Sonny Abia,United States Coordinator, Engr. Udofia Sam Coordinator for Europe, and Mr. Laisa Abiatu, the Middle East Coordinator, the group congratulated Akpabio on his successful election as Senate President.

The group reiterated confidence in President Tinubu and Akpabio to address some demands it made few weeks ago in the interest of Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria as a country including the development of the Ibom Deep Seaport project.

The statement reads in part: “The Ekid people in the diaspora have no iota of doubt that the uncommon era of golden age that heralded Akwa Ibom State between 2007 and 2015 when Senator Akpabio held sway as the governor is about repeating in Nigeria.

“We wish to extend our profound appreciation to the President, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu for insisting on Akpabio. A perfect choice has been made.

“The Ekid people in the Diaspora wish to reiterate our earlier call a few weeks ago on the distinguished Senate President to please see to the migration of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria at Oron into a full-fledge University with special military courses.

“Also, we have no doubt that His Excellency the distinguished Senate President shall attract federal assistance for many private universities across Nigeria and particularly in Akwa Ibom State to be on their feet.

” We wish to add that the distinguished Senate President should please get the Federal Government support for the privately owned Heritage University which construction is under way at Eket.

“We equally reiterate the call on the President Tinubu led administration to employ the creativity of the illegal refiners of petroleum products in the Niger Delta to set up mini homegrown refineries for the growth of the micro and macro economy rather than destroying those talents with the unproductive effect of brain drain”