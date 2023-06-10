10th Senate: Akpabio, Yari set for showdown as nomination closes

By the end of today, one of either Senator Godswill Akpabio or Abdulaziz Yari will be the new President of the Senate as both were the only contestants left at the end of nominations.

Both former governors, Akpabio is the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Yari has refused to make it a one-horse race even though he is making his Senatorial debut.

Meanwhile, there is palpable tension in the upper chamber of the National Assembly at the commencement of proceedings

Sani Tambuwal, the clerk of the National Assembly, began the process for the election of the presiding officers of the senate.

In a last-minute rush, Senator Ali Ndume from Borno South, nominated Akpabio while Senator Elisha Abbo from Adamawa North nominated Yari.