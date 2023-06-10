10th Senate: Akpabio won free – Orji Kalu

Says We Have To Work With Him as One Senate

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE immediate past Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, APC, Abia North has said that the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, won the contest for the number three position in a free, fair and credible manner.



The former Governor of Abia State was reacting to media reports that twenty- two Senators of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were planning to leave the party for another opposition party because of the outcome of the Senate election, said, “Let me be honest with you, the election in the Senate was very transparent. Senator Akpabio won the election. It was free, it was fair.”



Kalu who spoke on a recorded video through his verified Facebook account, said, ” I congratulate the Clerk of the National Assembly, I congratulate the Clerk and all the Staff of the Senate. You know I cannot lie against my conscience. Akpabio won the election hands down.



“There was no controversy about who won the election. If there is anything anyother person wants to say, that is their business. Akpabio, to my conscience, to my seeing and to my honour, won the election and we have since congratulated him.



“There are no two Senate in the history of the Senate. There is only one Senate. On the 13th of June, was the day we decided to have one Senate.



” There is no pro and anti Akpabio Senators. Even Senator Abdulaziz Yari, understands we have to work with Akpabio. He is the Senate President. We have congratulated him and I am using this Sallah period to appeal to our people to come together and work as one Senate.”