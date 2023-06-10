10th Reps’ speakership tussle: I show malice to none — Wase

…pledges to participate in the legislative business of the 10th Assembly

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Immediate past deputy speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has said pledged to show charity and not malice to all his colleagues including those who did not vote for him during the speakership election of the 10th national assembly on Tuesday.

Wase who represents Wase federal constituency of Plateau State was one of the contestants that squared up with the preferred candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Tajudeen Abbas for the speakership position.

Wase was however roundly trounced by Abbas.

While Abbas polled 353 votes out of 359, Wase and Hon. Aminu Jaji got 3 votes each.

In a statement he personally signed on the aftermath of the exercise on Wednesday, Wase said he bore no grudges against those who didn’t vote for him.

Congratulating Abbas and his deputy, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, the former deputy speaker also promised to participate actively in all legislative business of the 10th assembly.

He said: “I wish to extend my sincere congratulations to Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu on their election as Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively of the 10th House of Representatives.

“Although we were on different sides of the political space, we have, nevertheless always acknowledged that we were all partners in the project of deepening our parliamentary democracy.

“I believe my contest in this Speakership election was much more about making a case for what I considered a lack of equity and fairness in the manner in which my Party’s zoning was done much more than it was about winning. As a politician who has been engaging in elections since 2007 and has returned to the House for the 5th term, I verily understand that every contest must generate its necessary contentions.

“However, in the end, we have to come together to confront the bigger matters of stability of the Parliament and enriching Legislative Governance to deepen our collective democracy.

In this light, I wish to once again congratulate the Rt. Hon. Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas and Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu on their victory and urge my supporters and well-wishers, as well as my fellow contestants to give them all the cooperation required to achieve a stable and united 10th House of Representatives.

“I intend to fervently and actively participate in all Legislative Business of the 10th Assembly and will continue to proudly represent not only the good people of Wase Federal Constituency but Nigerians at large.

“I thank my mentor and Leader, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, GCFR for his continuous fatherly support and counsel which he has sustained from my early days in ACN till date. I am immensely indebted to you sir and will continue to be.

“I thank my constituents who have consistently demonstrated their unalloyed faith in and support for me by continuously returning me to the Green Chambers now for the 5th term to represent them. I will continue to represent you well.

“I thank my Campaign Team and supporters for their ceaseless efforts throughout the campaign. I am very much indebted to you.

“I thank all my Honorable Colleagues for their support and counsel. I thank those who voted for me. I thank those who did not vote for me. I thank those who voted my opponent even when their heart was with me.

“I am eternally grateful to you all and must say that I have been further enriched by the experience. I assure all my colleagues that I will continue to, in the words of Abraham Lincoln, show ‘Charity towards all and Malice towards none’. Thank you and May God bless the House of Representatives and May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.