10th NASS: Zone minority leadership to south west PDP Reps-elect write Damagum

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

House of Representatives members-elect from the south west under the platform of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have written to the acting national chairman of the party, Umar Ililya Damagum, demanding the position of the minority leader of the incoming 10th assembly.

The members-elect in the letter addressed to the chairman dated 9th June, 2023 signed by Hon. Wole Oke l, Hon. Bamidele Salam and 13 other PDP lawmakers from Southwest justified the demand, saying that the south south held the office in the 8th and 9th National Assemblies.

The letter made available to Saturday Vanguard in Abuja read thus: “We, the undersigned, being elected members of the House of Representatives from the South West zone of the Federal Republic of Nigeria wish to respectfully invite your Excellency to intervene on the issue of the zoning of the Minority Leader in the 10th Assembly which is due for inauguration on Tuesday 13th June, 2023.

“Your Excellency will note that the position of the Minority Leader in the 8th and 9th Assembly of the House of Representatives was occupied by the Rt. Hon. Leo Ogor and Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu respectively who were both from the South South zone of the Country.

This is a cumulative period of eight successive years. We wish to also draw your attention to an agreement among members-elect of the minority caucus of the House of Representatives that the position of the Minority Leader should be ceded to the Southern part of the country for the next Assembly.

“It is therefore our considered view that in the interest of fairness, equity and justice, the South West should be duly considered to fill this position of Minority Leader in the 10th Assembly of the House of Representatives.

“Apart from fulfilling the core values of inclusiveness and justice which our Party is noted for, this will also greatly boost the morale of our party members and help in the strengthening of our Party in the Zone and the country at large.

“We assure Your Excellency and the entire leadership of our continuous loyalty and commitment to the growth, stability and progress of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“We thank you most sincerely for your support and pray that the Almighty God continues to guide you in the discharge of your responsibilities.

“Please, see the attached list of signatories to this very important request. Thank you, Sir.”