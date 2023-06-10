10th NASS: Yari strengthens support base, tension in Akpabio’s camp – Group

Abdulazizi Yari

By Ibrahim Hassan

A northern group, the One North Legacy, has stated that Senator Abdul-Aziz Yari has finally joined hands with opposition leaders of the new Senate to strengthen his support base.

According to the One North Legacy, in a statement on Sunday, ” the development is coming on the heels of recent series of meetings between President Bola Tinubu and powerful forces of the ruling party, including some influential political kingmakers and the Progressive Governors Forum(PGF).”

The group, chaired by Ahmed Yusuf, stated that “already, Yari has forged a serious alliance with another strong candidate for the slot, from the Southeast, Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu.”

The group’s chairman argued that forging an alliance with Kalu and the key opposition party forces in the new Senate has given a further boost to Yari’s ambition.

He explained that “history seems to favour Yari, because in contrast to all the other candidates that appeared desperate, he is relying on his enormous goodwill.”

The One North Legacy chairman added that Yari was driven more by competence.

“He’s resolute in defence of democracy and its values, processes which is the fulcrum of his entire strategy for the slot.”

Reccal that the intervention of the President in order to fastrack the successful emergence of a competent Senate President climaxed with the progressive Governors Forum’s meeting at the Aso Villa.