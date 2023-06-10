10th NASS: Why we’re keeping our plans secret – PDP

…confirms ongoing consultations with sister opposition parties

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said it was keeping the specifics about its plans for the leadership of the two chambers of the National Assembly a secret for strategic reasons.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said this at a media briefing in Abuja, on Thursday.

Ologunagba said, “With regards to the current race for Presiding Officers of the National Assembly, it is instructive to note that the opposition parties put together form a strong majority in the National Assembly and we are very mindful of that.

“The PDP leadership is working together with our members-elect and opposition Parties in the two chambers.

“Irrespective of the on-going and claims in the media, I want to inform you that the PDP has a clear direction which we hold close to our chest, our members are united in that direction and it will show on the floor of both Houses of the National Assembly on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.”

“In all, we do not discountenance the fact that put the opposition parties have the majority in the National Assembly which we are ready to deploy maximally.”

The PDP Spokesman equally explained that the party remains focused on its ongoing quest to reclaim its stolen Presidential mandate.

He said, “We are not taking our eyes off the fact that the process of the 2023 Presidential election is still on-going at the Presidential Election Petition Court and other Election Petition Tribunals across the country.”

The party accused the All Progressives Congress and the Independent National Electoral Commission of trying to derail the cause of justice in the various Election Petition Tribunals across the country.

Ologunagba noted that INEC’s objection to its evidence in court. seeking to frustrate the court and derail the cause of justice

According to him, the PDP also condemns in the strongest possible term APC’s attack on PDP members at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal premises in Ogun, Nasarawa, Kaduna states.

He said the attacks were part of a larger plot to sustain the attacks with the intention to instilling fear on judiciary so as to derail the cause of justice.

Ologunagba maintained that the PDP envisaged this when it demanded for a live coverage of tribunal proceedings which would have afforded members of the public

as well as party members the opportunity to watch from home instead of trooping to the venue of the hearings.

The party subsequently demanded for the immediate transfer of the Ogun and Nasarawa Election Tribunals to Abuja for the safety of all concerned and to guarantee of justice.