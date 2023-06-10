10th NASS: Southern Elders endorse Yari, Kalu ticket

Abdulazizi Yari

…warn against intimidation, imposition

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

With less than 24 hours to the inauguration of the 10th Assembly, the Southern Elders Forum has backed the joint ticket of former governors of Abia and Zamfara states, Sen. Orji Kalu and Abdulazizi Yari for the senate presiding offices.

The spokesperson for the Organisation, Banji Oyelakin in a statement said that Yari and Kalu have sustained the struggle for the independence of the legislature despite the gale of intimidation and oppression orchestrated by those close to the Presidency.

Making a case for the Southeast, Oyelakin said that while the organization awaited the final decision of both men on who becomes the President and the Deputy, the organisation urged the Senators elect to consider the Southeast geopolitical zone for a viable position.

The Spokesperson said “As the Senators-elect converge ahead of tomorrow’s inauguration of the 10th Senate, Members of the Southern Elders Forum have decided to endorse the candidatures of Abdullaziz Yari and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

“Our decision is based on the facts that both men have the capacity and experience to pilot the affairs of the 10th Senate. In addition to that, we have keenly observed that both men are generally accepted by a vast majority of the Senators elect, further their ambitions are not backed by imposition but rather public and self-driven.

“We have repeatedly warned against interference by the executive or any other arm of Government in the affairs of the National Assembly. For the sake of democracy and the preservation of the sanctity of the Senate, the members elect must be allowed to choose their leaders, for this is in the overall interest of the country.

“We are bothered by the news of intimidation of Senators-elect who are opposed to the anointed candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress and on that note we urge President Bola Tinubu-led administration to respect the rights and privileges of elected members of the National Assembly to choose their leaders and campaign for its preferences with sensitivity and orderliness.

“Any attempt to arrest or block Senators elect from gaining entry to the National Assembly tomorrow will serve as a recipe for anarchy and unrest in the country. Lastly, we urge all Senators elect to cast their votes for the persons of Yari and Orji Kalu”.