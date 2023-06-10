10th NASS: Sanction Yari, Adamu now, South-South APC youths urge Tinubu

Tinubu

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The South-South APC Youth Assembly has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take immediate measures against both the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Abdulazeez Yari.

Vanguard had reported yesterday that the National Vice Chairman, Northwest, of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Salihu Moh. Lukman accused the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu of working against the zoning formula adopted by the National Working Committee NWC for leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, Lukman alleged that a “conservative bloc” in the party leadership “is now spewing up hardcore ethnic Northern arguments against the zoning decisions” approved by the NWC following the outcome of consultations between the Adamu-led NWC team and President Bola Tinubu.

In the same vein, the South-South APC Youth Assembly Chairman Piriye Nelson Dike in a statement on Thursday, alleged that both Abdullahi Adamu and Abdulazeez Yari have constituted a menace to the progress of the APC.

The Statement read: “While Yari, a first timer in the Senate has literally waged a war on the conscience of the Ninth Senate and ridiculed the entire APC structure by neglecting the wishes of both Mr President and the party, Adamu appears to be complicit in the evil design by shielding Yari and refusing to heed calls to sanction him.

“These two men, clearly pursuing some form of regional agenda against the southern presidency of Tinubu, are going about it as though they are indispensable.

“Unless Mr President and the good people around him take urgent steps to clip the wings of Adamu and his accomplice, Abdulazeez Yari, they will continue to undermine the authority of the party, the inherent influence of the President as national leader of the party and in the end ensure a rancourous, uncooperative Senate,” Dike said