10th NASS: S-West media stakeholders root for Izunaso as Senate President

Izunaso

By Adeola Badru

A group under the aegis of the South-West Media Stakeholders is rooting for Senator Osita Bonaventure Izunaso as the best candidate to lead the red chamber of the 10th National Assembly, as members of the National Assembly prepare to choose their leaders on Tuesday after their inauguration. Izunaso, who is currently representing Imo West (Orlu) District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been in the Senate since 2007.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of the group during a World Press Conference at the Millennium Press Center of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Oyo State Council yesterday, the founding Editor, Tell Magazine, Mr. Kolawole Ilori, maintained that the choice of Izunaso is borne out of his unblemished track record in the Senate.

According to the group, which comprises of seasoned journalists, the senator’s emergence as the next Senate President will not only ensure equity and firness, but will also “heal the wounds of the past and genuinely, accomodate the interest and yearnings of the Igbo nation.”

Ilori said: “With the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly fixed for coming Tuesday, 13 June, 2003, we owe it a duty as the Conscience of the Nation, to guide our distinguished Senators right in choosing their leadership for the sake of Nigeria and our democracy.”

“To us, the best man for the job of Senate President at this time is Senator Osita Bonaventure lzunazo, representing Imo State in the Senate.”

“The reasons for our choice are as followsfor eguity and fairness, the choice of a South Easterner, is sine qua non, to heal the wounds of the past, and genuinely accommodate the interests and yearnings of the lgbo nation.

lzunaso’s choice will be the much-needed ‘Balm of Gilead’, to douse the general tension In the South East.”

“Of all those jostling for the post, lzunaso remains a shining example of

Competence, honesty, probity and character in terms of cognate experience, lzunaso stands shoulder high over others, when his parliamentary experience and exposure, are put in perspective.”

“Izunaso remains the most credible Sceptre of Unity and Symbol of Cohesion, on the national stage, if the current division and mistrust are anything tO go by.Aside from the geo-political zone argument, Izunaso remains the most consistent and reliable party faithful over the years, the rare credential none of his opponents could boast of.”

“Izunaso is the cleanest man for the job, who has a clean bill of probity from the anti-graft agencies. He has no corruption charges, despite his long years of public service and he’s not being hounded like his opponents.”

“Izunaso is well educated, well grounded in public service rules and well versed in National Assembly key procedures and politics that surround the political power play.”

“lzunaso’s candidature would not only be groundbreaking, but the most ideal compromise choice to establish a làsting mutual relationship between the Legislature and the Executive, for the betterment of Nigeria and her people.”

“lzunaso’s strength of character and dynamism are the essential ingredients the 10th National Assembly would require to galvanize, all the political tendencies, for a prosperous Nigeria.”

“Izunaso’s bridge -building abilities and capabilities, across political divides and geo-politica l zones over above his closest rivals for the position.”

He said noted that, with the emergence of President Bola Tinubu at the helm of the nation’s affairs, the country is on the threshold of making history in civilian political dispensation adding: “He is a civilian President with neither military experience nor a mentee of any military leader.”

“Since the executive arm cannot be an island onto itselt, moreover with somebody that has seen it all as the head, itis imperative that it must be complemented by a legislative arm that every Nigerian must be proud of.”