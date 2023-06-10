10th NASS: Nigerian Envoy to Guinea-Bissau hails Akpabio’s victory, inauguration

Akpabio

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

The Nigerian Ambassador to Guinea-Bissau and Cape Verde, John James Usanga, Thursday, hailed Senator Godswill Akpabio’s victory and inauguration as the President of the 10th Senate.

Usanga described Akpabio’s victory and inauguration as well-deserved for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He said: “Akpabio is a very audacious, visionary and loyal party man with uncommon leadership qualities and a readiness to lead a united, vibrant and cohesive National Assembly that will further heighten the tempo of the renewed hope mantra of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I proudly extend my warmest congratulations to Sen. Akpabio, our former Commissioner, Governor, Senate Minority Leader and Minister for his remarkable emergence as the Senate President of Nigeria. His election to this prestigious position is a testament to his doggedness and unwavering dedication, as well as his unparalleled track record throughout his distinguished political journey.

“Take it or leave it, Akpabio has demonstrated, without doubt, his steadfast commitment to public service. He has consistently championed the causes that matter most to the people. Using Akwa Ibom State as a blueprint of his capabilities, we need to remind ourselves of those days of his Uncommon Transformation as an Uncommon Governor when he turned things around for our State and succeeded in setting a standard of performance in office for his predecessors and successors alike.

“With a proven record of tireless dedication, he has earned the trust and admiration of both his constituents and fellow lawmakers. With his wealth of experience, astute political acumen, and a deep understanding of the complexities of politics and challenges faced by our nation, I do not doubt in my mind that Sen. Akpabio will lead the Senate well. He has already started.”

Meanwhile, he commended the senators who believed in Akpabio and voted for him and also urged them as representatives of the people on unity, sacrifice, patriotism, good oversight functions, effective representation, constructive criticism and opposition and unanimous decisions including cooperation with the President of the Senate, Senator Akpabio on positive development that are people-centred.

However, he (Usanga) called on the Senate President to use his position to unite Akwa Ibom people, therefore, encouraging him (Akpabio) to remain committed to working harmoniously with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Senate to advance the shared goals of renewed hope of progress, prosperity, and the welfare of all citizens of Nigeria, which he prayed God to grant Akpabio uncommon wisdom and protect him on his new national assignment.