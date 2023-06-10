10th NASS must be representative of Nigerians – CUPP

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, on Tuesday, congratulated the members of the 10th National Assembly on the inauguration and election of its principal officers, urging them to represent the interest of Nigerians.

The CUPP, in a statement its National Co-Spokesperson, Mr Mark Adebayo, tasked the lawmakers to deliberate on policies and make laws that impact directly on the lives of Nigerians and the destiny of the country as a whole.

The statement reads: “Today marks another milestone in the progress of Nigeria’s democracy as the 10th National Assembly was inaugurated. It is a well-known fact that the Legislature is a crucial organ of government in any democracy being the structure that brings together the direct representatives of the people who deliberate on policies and make laws that impact directly on the lives of Nigerians and the destiny of the country as a whole.

“While we congratulate the Distinguished Senators and the Honorable members of the House of Representatives for their successful inauguration today, we urge them to be mindful of the fundamental objectives of their mandate which is for the overall welfare of their constituents. We urge them to make laws and carry out their legislative functions in accordance with the hopes and expectations of the Nigerian people without kowtowing to the temptations of political correctness to the detriment of the mass of Nigerians. Let Nigerians see you as their true Representatives who feel their pains and understand their challenges and are determined to give them quality representation that would assuage their challenges and secure their hopes for a better life and future..

“We urge you to be revolutionary and creative in the processes of law making in such a way that showcases competency and a noticeable departure from the rubber stamp nomenclature of the past. Let your patriotism rise above your politicking. Let your loyalty to Nigerians supersede your political affiliations. Allow your sense of justice take precedence over your sentiments. Do not close your ears and eyes to the predicaments and expectations of Nigerians. Never allow the privileges and perks of your offices disconnect you from the realities of the people that you represent. That is your most important assignment at the 10th National Assembly by which your stewardship will be assessed and will determine your overall success or failure on the national scorecard.

“Nigeria cannot afford a business-as-usual approach to governance anymore. We require a revolutionary departure from lethargic leadership held hostage by interests hostile to the wellbeing of Nigerians and the security of the country. Nigeria now requires concerted efforts to take her out of multidimensional poverty, chronic stagnation and deplorable retrogression.

“The CUPP shall remain steadfast in monitoring the processes of governance and shall not shy away from calling relevant agencies and organs of government to order whenever necessary. In performing these onerous opposition activism, we shall ensure to be guided by patriotic commitment to the overall welfare of Nigeria and Nigerians. We shall guide jealously against frivolities and will address issues with due diligence and sophisticated professionalism founded on the solid grounds of facts and intellectual chef-d’oeuvre that proffers panacea ever and anon. To Nigeria’s progress and development we shall remain committed.”