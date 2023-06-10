10th NASS leadership: Sanwo-Olu congratulates Akpabio, Jibrin, Abass, Kalu

…Asks them to use their positions to progress and develop the country

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged the former Minister of Niger Delta and ex-Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Senator Barau Jibrin,Tajudeen Abass and Benjamin Kalu, to use their positions for the progress, growth and development of Nigeria.

Akpabio and Jibrin were newly elected as President of the Senate and Deputy Senate President respectively, while Abass and Kalu were elected as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 10th Federal House of Representatives.

Sanwo-Olu, made the remarks in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Gboyega Akosile, to congratulate the new leaders of the 10th National Assembly on Tuesday.

Jibrin, currently represents Kano North Senatorial District in the Red Chamber.

He urged the leadership of the National Assembly to work with their colleagues and use their positions for the progress, growth and development of Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu, who attended the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly with some of his colleagues, urged the leadership of the National Assembly to work with their colleagues and use their positions for the progress, growth and development of Nigeria.

The governor also sought a cordial relationship between the legislature and executive, as well as the judiciary, and other government institutions for a better and united country.

“On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I congratulate Senators Godswill Akpabio and Barau Jibrin on their election as the President of the Senate and Deputy Senate President of the 10th Senate.

“I also congratulate Hon. Tajudeen Abass and Hon. Benjamin Kalu on their victory as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives respectively.

“I believe strongly that the emergence of the leadership of the 10th National Assembly is the wish of federal lawmakers. So, I do not doubt that they will excel with full support from their colleagues.

“I wish the President of the Senate, Deputy Senate President, Speaker, and Deputy Speaker success in driving progress for the National Assembly and Nigeria as a whole. I am certain they will lead their offices with integrity and efficiency,” Sanwo-Olu stated.