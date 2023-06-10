10th NASS Leadership: No compromise on support for Akpabio, Abbas – Gov Fubara

Gov. Fubara

By Egufe Yafugborhi

RIVERS State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, says there is no compromise on his state’s support for Godswill Akpabio as Senate President and Tajudeen Abbas as Speaker of the House of Representatives as contention for leadership of the 10th National Assembly heats up.

In a meeting Friday in Port Harcourt with Rivers NASS members-elect, Fubara explained that the state’s support for the preferred persons ahead of June 13 take off of the 10th NASS is in commitment to advancing Nigeria’s common good.

In a statement by Boniface Onyedi, his Media Aide, Fubara asserted that, “Rivers position should is in best interest of Nigeria. Rivers NASS members elect should not veer from this declared interest of the state in order to remain focused in electing the preferred choices.

“I expect Rivers NASS members-elect to always work together as a team to make the desired impact and enjoy the dividends that follow. I assure you of continuous support so as to remain relevant in national affairs.”

Speaking on behalf of the members-elect, Rivers Southeast Senator-elect, Barry Mpigi commended Fubara for the strategic meeting, assured that members will certainly work in line with the charge of the governor as leader of the state.