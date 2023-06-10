10th NASS: I ‘m ready to beg my colleagues to support Akpabio/Barau – Shettima

By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of tomorrow’s inauguration of the National Assembly, Vice President Kashim Shettima has said that he was prepared to go and beg other Senators to support the aspiration of former Senate Minority leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Jibrin Barau for the position of Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively.

Shettima’s meeting with and talking to Senators from the North may not be unconnected with those who are being swayed by Abdulaziz

Yari’s narrative of marginalisation of the North that voted overwhelmingly for Bola Tinubu.

According to him with President Bola Tinubu as the President of the country and him being the Vice President as Muslims, Justice equity demands that the number three person must be a Christian as Nigeria must work towards achieving inclusivity.

Speaking at the Dinner organized for supporters of the Akpabio-Barau ticket by the Stability Group, led by former Governor of Ebonyi State and Senator-elect Dave Umahi, Vice president Shettima reiterated the commitment and strong support of President Tinubu and the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) to the candidature of Senators Akpabio and Barau for the leadership of the 10th Senate.

According to the geoup Over 70 Senators attended the meeting along side Shettima, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume, Senators-elect across party lines, Alhaji Kashim Imam, among others.

The Vice President said, “we are all in support of the emergence of Senators Akpabio and Barau as President of the 10th Senate and Deputy respectively. This support is intended to further engender unity and stability of the country.

‘’Apart from the religious angle, Senator Akpabio is very competent and he has the capacity to lead the 10th National Assembly. At the same time, he is from a very important zone and he is also a man of Christian faith. So, in line with the Constitution of our country and in conformity with the plurality of our union, the party and indeed, the President, thought it fit to support him.”

Speaking on what should be done to ensure that the country would be together as one indivisible entity, Shettima said, ‘’personally, my Chief Security Officer (CSO) is an Igbo man, who had worked with me when I was governor. He has been a dedicated and loyal officer, even in the heat of the Boko Haram attacks in Borno.

“My ADC is a Christian from the North, who has been with me for a very long time. When I appointed him, they said he is too junior by rank to be my ADC, but I insisted and even told them to make him my acting ADC pending when he would be promoted to the rank, he stressed”.

The Vice President assured the Senators- elect of his readiness to continue to work for the success and aspirations of the group by talking to those who were yet to join the group which he described as the “winning team”.

He further said, ” I have been campaigning privately for Senators Akpabio and Barau and I will continue to do that till we diliver them on Tuesday. I will be leaving this dinner for another meeting with some senators who are yet to register their support.”

Earlier in his remarks, the chairman of the of the Stability Group, Dave Umahi, thanked the vice President and the SGF for attending and solidarising with the Group, assured them of the readiness of the Senators-elect to work for Nigerians and support the Renewed Hope agenda of the President for the benefit of Nigerians.

In his remarks the SGF, Senator Akume disclosed that even before his appointment as the SGF, he was already drumming support for the Akpabio-Barau ticket. He described the Stability Group as where to be, because the Tinubu-led administration needs all forms of support to kick-off on a very sound note.

On his part, Senator- elect, Adams Oshiomhole, APC, Edo North explained that the purpose is to restate that bonding and assure ourselves that’s we are together.

Also speaking at the event, Jibrin Barau said, ” Your commitment is not to us as a person, but for stability, peace and progress of this country. “We have seen your commitment to this party. You and Asiwaju want stability and progress. In no distant future, you will reap your efforts.

They have decided not to go to where they will collect money.”

On his part, Senator Akpabio who expressed their happiness for the support their aspirations have garnered from their colleagues, when their endorsement was made public by the President and the leadership of the party, said that the SGF has been having meetings with the group, even before the Vice President were sworn in.

He said, “This group is across party lines, we will continue to bond together. This is a group of friends, brothers and sisters. We have one thing in mind, stability of Nigeria. We want to assure you that this is the way to go. I want to assure us that we shall succeed on Tuesday.”