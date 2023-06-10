10th NASS: Group calls on Yari, Kalu, Izunaso to step down for Akpabio

Akpabio

By Gabriel Ewepu

AN All Progressives Congress, APC, support group, South-South Solidarity Group, SSSG, weekend, called on Senators Abdulaziz Yari, Orji Kalu and Osita Izunaso, to step down for Senator Godswill Akpabio, to emerge President of the 10th Senate.

The SSSG made the call during a world press conference held in Abuja, where its Convener, Peter Ikpen Ilefa, in an address pointed out that Akpabio relishes an immeasurable excellent ideas on how best to complement the President Bola Tinubu, in his drive to reengineering the Nigerian economy, security architecture, including the failing educational system, and other issues negatively affecting development across the country.

Ilefa further stated that with Akpabio and Senator Barau as Deputy Senate President, Nigeria will experience dividends of democracy through quality legislation and robust oversight functions.

He said: “Once again, we, the critical stakeholders within the political space of the South-Southern Nigeria under the aegis of the South-South Solidarity Group have found it necessary to call on all Nigerians on the need to build a rock-solid foundation for the purposeful administration of our country under the new dawn in our body polity.

“For the purpose of emphasis ours is the umbrella body of ALL socio-political organisations in the South-South region of Nigeria, while PANDEF is our clearing house.

“We are here to inundate the nation on the imperatives of the emergence of the new leadership of the 10th national assembly and the focus here today as usual is to demonstrate our solidarity for the emergence of distinguished Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio’s as the next Senate President of Nigeria and Sen. Jibrin Barau as Deputy Senate President.

“But for the purpose of National Solidarity, we call on Senators Yari, Orji and Osita to step down and support the consensus candidate of the APC for the interest of peace and respect to the Leadership of the party led by Mr. President. Today is the turn of Akpabio and Barau, tomorrow could be the turn of any of them and we will still be here to lend our onerous voice.

“Anything short of stepping down, would mean fragrant disrespect to Mr. President who is determined to serve Nigeria by building a team he feels, will compliment his drive for a better and prosperous Nigeria.”

According to him, the group has repeatedly called on Nigerians through the Senators-elect in the new dispensation to rally support for Senator Akpabio and Sen. Barau to mount the podium of the leadership of the 10th Senate come June 13, 2023.

“That day is the day destiny has beckoned on our candidate to lead the Nigerian Senate, and we call on the senators-elect to resist all attempts at cutting shot the dream of a new Nigeria.

“Senator Akpabio/Barau leadership of the 10th Nigerian Senate promises to be the pillar of support for the smooth administration of Nigeria under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“Over the years, both Sen Akpabio and Sen Barau have shown the world unrivalled capacity of being superlative leaders. Little wonder the Stability Group led by Senator Ali Ndume is rallying support behind their aspirations as Senate President and Deputy Senate President.

“Growing through the ranks of politics in Nigeria, Senator Akpabio has demonstrated immense competence in the management of human affairs, and this, he is bringing on board his leadership of the 10th Senate”, he said.

However, the group alleged that there are plans by some contestants to bribe senators-elect with housing estate in Abuja “to vote for them in their defiant move to undermine the All Progressives Congress, APC decision ceding the position of the 10th Senate Presidency to South-Southern Nigeria.

“We however sympathize with this move and also seize this opportunity to plead with our dear senators-elect that Nigerians are watching them to shun all forms of monetary inducement and vote rather for competence, justice, fairness, correctness and a senate president that can stabilize the country.

“Our dear Senators-elect should consider the front burner issue in Nigeria, which is to elect a competent Christian to compliment the Muslim/Muslim ticket of the present administration.”