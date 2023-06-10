10th NASS: ‘Going back on zoning arrangements bad for APC unity’

By Ezra Ukanwa

AHEAD of the June 13, 2023 inauguration of the tenth National Assembly, Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council has warned the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against reneging on its zoning arrangement which favours the former minority leader, Sen. Godswill Akpabio.

The Council, after its general meeting on Saturday in Abuja urged the ruling APC not to bow to pressure from those who are against the candidacy of the “best man for the job.”

The former governor of Akwa-Ibom State was announced as “consensus candidate” by the APC for the position of senate presidency.

His emergence has raised a lot of dust with certain groups within the party calling for another choice of candidate.

Addressing the press after the meeting, the Council President-General, Comrade Terry Obieh said Akpabio remains the best choice for the senate president position among personalities from Southern Nigeria and South South geopolitical zone of the country.

Obieh also revealed that youths from the Niger Delta region have been working assiduously to ensure that he emerges the Senate President in the 10th National Assembly and they are calling on the chieftains and members of the APC, including other contestants to support Akpabio.

He said, “We the ethnic nationality youths leaders from the Niger Delta, the zone of Senator Godswill Akpabio unequivocally declare our unalloyed support of APC zoning of the Senate presidency to South-South and throw our weight behind Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“We recall that the last time the position came to our zone was in 1979, which was the Second Republic, which saw the emergence of the Senator Joseph Wayas.

“We plead with all the senators-elect to join hands to ensure that our zone produces the next senate.”

Obieh however warned that any scheming and pressure on the party to throw out Akpabio will be counterproductive.

“We have heard and seen how some persons are piling pressure on the APC leadership to drop Senator Akpabio, and we warn that if that happens it will affect the party negatively and that would be counterproductive, and therefore we counsel that the choice of the party be upheld.

“We also call all Nigerians to join hands with President, Bola Tinubu to build our great nation and make it the ‘Giant of Africa’ indeed, the joy of the black nations and the citadel of greatness, and once again reclaim our enviable position among the comity of nations,” he added.