10th NASS: Ethnic youth leaders back Akpabio, say he’ll tackle poverty, illiteracy, others

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

NIGERIA Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council, NENYLC, has assured of the ability of Senator Godswill Akpabio to help the country tackle challenges of poverty, illiteracy and unemployment if elected President of the tenth Senate.

NENYLC in a statement by its President-General, Comrade Terry Obieh and Secretary-General, Oladotun Hassan, said the country is in dire need of experienced and visionary leaders, who tactfully strategise towards solving some of the challenges bedeviling the country.

According to Obieh the Council is pleased and is in support of the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to adopt an inclusive zoning arrangement ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly leadership.

He noted that the choice would bring about peace, justice and equity in the system.

Obieh expressed satisfaction at the choice of Akpabio, as the consensus candidate for the position of the Senate President by the party.

He also applauded the choice of Tajudeen Abass, as the party’s candidate for the House of Representatives speakership, saying he has what it takes to discharge his duties effectively in that capacity.

“Nigeria as a country with many development challenges including poverty, illiteracy and unemployment, needed experienced and visionary leaders, who tactfully strategise towards solving some of the challenges.

“Akpabio had made an indelible mark when he served as the governor of Akwa Ibom State for two terms. His records are sparkling and unparalleled. As the Minister of Niger Delta he initiated policies that helped overhaul the Niger Delta Development Commission and brought relative sanity to the agency. Projects are now accounted for in the agency,” he said.