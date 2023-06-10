10th NASS: Arewa group opposes muslim emerging Senate President

…throws weight behind Senator Akpabio

By Gabriel Ewepu

WITH few days to the inauguration of the 10th Assembly, an Arewa group, Arewa New Agenda ANA, Sunday, opposed a Muslim becoming Senate President, says it is morally right to allow a Christian to emerge the President of the 10th Senate, and should be from South-South geopolitical zone of the country, which it threw weight behind Senator Godswill Akpabio, in that regard.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Convener, ANA, Sen Ahmed Abubakar MoAllahyidi, where it pointed out that the President and Vice President are Muslims, the Chief Justice of Nigeria CJN is a Muslim and the front-runner for the Speaker of the House of Representatives is also a Muslim.

The statement reads in part, “As a northern voice engaging in the promotion of social harmony and peaceful coexistence in our great country Nigeria, we are speaking ahead of the inauguration of the 10th national assembly coming up in the next few days- essentially to add our voice and prevail on our newly elected distinguished senators and honorable members of the house of representatives to use the election of their presiding officers as an activity that will demonstrate social peace building, national cohesion and healing.

“The election of principal officers of the two chambers of the national assembly is coming at a time when some sections of the polity are already jittery of the fact that the President and Vice President are Muslims, the Chief Justice of Nigeria CJN is a Muslim and the front-runner for the Speaker of the house of representatives is also a Muslim.

“ANA is concerned that a situation where all the leadership of the Executive, Legislature and the judiciary are Muslims does not provide the needed balance, inclusion and cohesion that our diversity requires at this moment; it is for this reason that the quest to have a Southern Christian as President of the 10th Senate is laudable, commendable and most reassuring.

“Taking deliberate steps to reserve the position for the South with a Christian on the saddle is a bold move that has the propensity of further uniting Nigeria across both tribal and religious lines. It is a very desirable and progressive move that is capable of engendering peace and national stability.

“It will also demonstrate empathy, accommodation and a sense of belonging that will erode the fear of exclusion and marginalization. ANA is however mindful of the fact that in the lead up to the determination of the Leadership of the 10th Senate, many highly qualified contenders have publicly thrown their hats into the ring; they come from different regions of the country; we therefore respectfully impress on the northerners among them especially the Muslims, to defer their ambition as a sacrifice to promote the spirit of brotherhood, fraternal accommodation and goodwill.”

According to the group, a groundswell of patriotic and informed leaders have in recent times spoken of the iterative fit of someone from the South-South Geopolitical Zone to head the 10th Senate.

“This being the only Zone never to have held the Position of Senate President in this era of our democratic expression (1999 to date) the current dispensation requires leaders with character and tenacity; Senator Godswill Akpabio comes across as a gifted leader with an uncommon grace to navigate the treacherous and difficult political landscape, having built enduring bridges across the Political, ethnic and religious landscape of a multifaceted country like Nigeria, his political sagacity and accommodating win-win ethos will be the highly needed skills required to head the 10th Senate.

“For the APC as a political party, it is time to reward Nigerians who put their fate in the hands of the party despite the clamor by pundits who vehemently oppose the choice of two Muslims as President and Vice President. It is therefore critical to reduce the usual acrimony that characterizes struggle for power among the geo-political zones, in a manner that will reduce unnecessary distractions and foster a peaceful and smooth take-off of the new dispensation under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu”, it added.