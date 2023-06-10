10th NASS: APC youths root for Sani Musa as Deputy Senate President

…Make case for North Central

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The All Progressives Congress, APC Voice of Progressive Youths National Executives, have said that the composition of the National Assembly without the North Central is going to be a serious miscalculation and political blunder for both the government and the party.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna on Sunday, Abubakar Ali Bagwai, the National coordinator and Nwosu Rosemary,

Publicity Secretary, advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to use his political skills and dexterity to balance the equation by including the North Central and making sure that no zone was left out in the sharing of position in the National Assembly.

“We, the APC Voice of Progressive Youths, want to draw the attention of Mr President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC National Working Committee towards, the miscalculation and lack of balancing in the zoning arrangement of 10th National Assembly leadership by the APC.”

“We have been following with keen interest how the North West has been given two positions (Speaker and Deputy Senate President) despite their poor performance at the 2023 Presidential election, delivering only 2 states (Jigawa and Zamfara States) to APC out of the 7 states in the zone, which shows clear favourism and bias. While the North Central that performed excellently by delivering 4 states to APC (Niger,Kogi,Kwara and Benue states) out of the 6 states in the zone at the 2023 presidential election, were excluded and given position in the arrangement.”

“Mr President Sir, there is no wisdom and logic in rewarding failure while overlooking hardwork, loyalty, and performance, Sir, there’s need to be tactical in sharing the 10th National Assembly leadership position. National Unity, inclusiveness, justice, and fairness are very important and must be considered.”

“The composition of the National Assembly without the North Central is going to be a serious miscalculation and political blunder for both the government and the party. Therefore, at this juncture we are advising Mr President to use his political skills and dexterity to balance the equation by including the North Central and making sure that no zone is left out in the sharing of position in the National Assembly.”

“There is need for a tested and trusted senator from the North Central to occupy the position of Deputy Senate President, and there is no better candidate than Senator Sani Musa (Niger East).”

“We hope that Mr President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC National Working Committee will see reason and review the zoning arrangement and zone the Deputy Senate President to North Central. We equally call on the Senators Elect to support and vote for Senator Sani Musa (Niger East) from North Central for the sake of fairness, justice, inclusiveness, and national unity.

Long live Nigeria,long live APC,” they said