10th NASS: All G5 govs backed Akpabio, Abbas’ election – Wike

The immediate past governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike said all members of the G5 backed Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abbas respectively, to emerge as the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Wike stated this at a media briefing in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

The G5 refers to the five former and incumbent governors, who rejected Atiku Abubakar as the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election over the party’s zoning arrangement.

They include Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, as well as former governors Wike, Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Okezie Ikpeaz (Abia).

the former Rivers governor described the election of Akpabio from the South-South as the president of the Senate as “a clear testimony that Nigerians are interested in the unity of the country”.

Wike stated that, by the result, President Bola Tinubu has equally proven that he will not allow the country to be polarised.

Describing Akpabio as qualified and experienced, he argued that the Senate President would not lead a “rubber stamp” assembly.

He said, “I don’t believe that Akpabio will be rubber-stamped. I also supported him because he equally supported me when I was running for governorship.

“Akpabio is a competent, qualified and educated person. He is an orator who can represent this country anywhere. What other qualifications do you want?

“Rivers state and the G5 Governors all supported Akpabio because we couldn’t stop our support midway.”

According to him, his interest was not about a political party, but the nation, therefore his party, the PDP, cannot query him for his stance.

Wike advised Akpabio and Abbas not to fail Nigerians by being “rubber stamped”, but also added that they should not fight with the President.

He noted that not fighting with the President does not mean being a “rubber stamped” assembly.