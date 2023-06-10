10th NASS: Ali Isah emerges consensus candidate for minority whip

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Honorable Ali Isah from Gombe state, has emerged as the consensus candidate for Minority Whip as zoned to the North under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Minority caucus for the 10th Assembly

He was officially endorsed by 49 members in an even that also saw Hon. Beni Lar from Plateau State and Hon. Laori Komati from Adamawa State as contestants.

Isa was later to be announced in a communique issued by the Northern PDP Caucus and signed by the member.

He is expected to be presented to the party before Tuesday.

The development, the lawmakers said will guide the next Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives expected to emerge on Tuesday after the inauguration of the incoming National Assembly.