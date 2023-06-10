10th NASS: Akpabio camp claims support from 25 Governors

Akpabio

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly on June 13, the camp of former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Jibrin Barau for President and Deputy President of the Senate has claimed that it has secured support from 25 out of the 36 States Governors.

A member of the pro – Akpabio / Barau camp, who pleaded for anonymity, disclosed that the 25 governors supporting them are those of Kwara, Nasarawa, Benue, Ogun, Oyo, Lagos, Ekiti, Osun, Kogi, Rivers, Cross Rivers, Kaduna, Borno, Ebonyi and Ondo States.

Other governors among the 25 governors who have openly declared their support for Akpabio according to the source, are those of Nasarawa state, Lagos State.

According to him, the Governors, the majority of whom are of the APC-controlled States, maintained that they are vehemently upholding the unanimous decision of the National Working of the party, adding that the Governors believed that the NWC has made the most profound decision that will promote institutional stability and the peaceful conduct of legislative proceedings in the 10th Assembly in the next four years.

The source also made reference to open support displayed for the Akpabio / Barau ticket by the Governor of Ekiti State who according to him said: ” In Ekiti State, we are committed to a united National Assembly and we are also committed to the decision of the National Working Committee of the APC with respect to the zoning and you can attest to the fact that all the senators are here with me just to have dinner with Akpabio.

The member of the group who referred to Akpabio’s visit to Governor Yahaya Bello in Kogi State, who described his aspiration and that of Jibrin Barau for the positions of the Senate President and Deputy of the 10th Senate as his personal project, said, “We are supporting his aspiration as directed by the national body of the party. We are in this together, we are not only supporting, we will identify with him publicly and that is what I have done.

“All Ekiti senators and the leaders, all the former governors – we are in the same boat. We respect the sanctity of the party and we appeal to all contenders to also follow the advice of the National Working Committee.”