10th NASS: Ado-Doguwa nominates Abbas for Speaker, voting commences

Tajudeen Abbas

The outgoing Majority Leader of the House, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, has nominated Tajudeen Abbas for the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

Abbas is the preferred candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Recall that Ado-Doguwa, a speakership aspirant had earlier stepped down for the party’s candidate.

Nnolim Nnaji seconded the motion.

Meanwhile, the members-elect have commenced voting, with a voice voting method.