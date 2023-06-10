10th NASS: Ado-Doguwa nominates Abbas for Speaker, voting commences

Tajudeen Abbas
The outgoing Majority Leader of the House, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, has nominated Tajudeen Abbas for the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.
Abbas is the preferred candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.
Recall that Ado-Doguwa, a speakership aspirant had earlier stepped down for the party’s candidate.
Nnolim Nnaji seconded the motion.
Meanwhile, the members-elect have commenced voting, with a voice voting method.
