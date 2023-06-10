10th NASS: Adamu working against NWC’s zoning formula, says APC V’Chair

Adamu

•Cautions Tinubu against antics of ‘conservative right-wing elements’

•Explains why APC almost lost 2023 polls

By Omeiza Ajayi

National Vice Chairman, Northwest, of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Salihu Lukman, has accused the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, of working against the zoning formula adopted by the National Working Committee, NWC, for leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, Lukman alleged that a “conservative bloc” in the party leadership was spewing up hardcore ethnic northern arguments against the zoning decisions approved by the NWC, following the outcome of consultations between the Adamu-led NWC team and President Bola Tinubu.

“As if those consultations were not designed to produce agreements, once the NWC approved the recommendation for zoning the leadership of the 10th National Assembly, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, instead of acting as the National Chairman, facilitating implementation of decisions of organs of the party, he is acting as a factional leader opposing the decision of the NWC.

“Instead of working for the success of the decision of the NWC through activating meetings of higher organs of the party to confer more legitimacy to the decision of the NWC, he seems to be more interested in ensuring that the 2015 model of rebellious leadership emerge in the 10th National Assembly”, he stated.

The APC-NWC had adopted Senators Godswill Akpabio and Barau Jibrin for Senate President and Deputy Senate President, while it also adopted Tajudeen Abbas and Ben Kalu for the House Speakership and deputy respectively.

According to Lukman, the biggest challenge for APC in concluding the transition into the new era of President Tinubu is whether the vision of producing a progressive party managing progressive governance initiatives will be produced.

He said to have a progressive party requires dynamism, action and improvement both in the management of the party and the governments it produced.

‘Why we almost lost 2023 polls’

On why the APC almost lost the 2023 elections, Lukman said it was the inability to properly manage internal contestations within the party.

“This is largely because, although since its formation, internal contestation within the APC remained very strong, capacity of the party leadership to facilitate internal negotiations within the party, producing agreements that are respected by all remained weak. In addition, the party was unable to use its position as a ruling party both at Federal level and in many states it produced government to its advantage.

“All these negatively affected the electoral viability of the APC. If the truth must be said, as a party, we didn’t manage electoral victory very well. Since 2015, after winning the Presidential elections, we allowed many PDP appointees to remain in the service of Federal Government, including Mr. Godwin Emefiele who was inherited as CBN governor.”

”This has produced some gaps in terms of policy implementation aimed at achieving campaign promises. There is also the case of allowing appointees to remain in office even when they failed to meet expectations.

”This created unhealthy situations whereby many APC supporters felt neglected and therefore demoralised. In addition, there is the inability of APC governments, especially at federal level to take new initiatives as responsive measures to respond to emerging challenges.

”A good example is the issue of handling security challenges of banditry in the North-West and North-Central. Although, in terms of investment in hardware, arms procurement and personnel recruitment, relative to past governments, APC under former President Buhari has made significant investments, inability to boldly rolled out new initiatives weakened impact of the investment,” he stated.