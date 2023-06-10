10th NASS: Abbas’ camp swells, as Akinlade joins camp

Tajudeen Abbas

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Ahead of the June 13 inauguration of the 10th National Assembly and the election of House leadership, one of the vocal voices and a fourth-term member-elect, Rt. Hon. Abiodun Akinlade has thrown his weight behind the candidature of Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

Abbas and Benjamin Kalu are the ‘anointed’ candidates of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for speaker and deputy speaker respectively.

Akinlade, a member-elect representing Yewa South/Ipokia Federal Constituency from Ogun state said that he decided to openly canvass support for Abbas because of the lawmakers legislative pedigree and track records.

The lawmaker, who is a notable member of National Working Committee of SWAGA, the group that pioneered the Presidential campaign of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, described Abass as a quiet but resourceful personality with the requisite legislative experience and leadership qualities to lead the 10th Assembly.

He said “Abbas possesses the experience and knowledge to steer the ship of the 10th Assembly to legislative excellence. I call on my colleagues to support him for a rancour-free Assembly.”

While calling on other aspirants to close ranks with Abbas to emerge the Speaker, Akinlade urged him to extend the hands of fellowship to his co-contestants for the purpose of having a united house to deliver on the mandate given by the Nigerian people.

He assured that the 10th Assembly would live up to people’s expectations.

He also seized the opportunity to salute the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on his appointment as the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President.

He said the appointment reflected the confidence reposed in the Speaker’s experience and competence by the President.