10th NASS: 55 south south members-elect adopt Abbas, Kalu as consensus candidates

Tajudeen Abbas

…zone’s support will not be taken for granted – Speaker nominee

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

All 55 members-elect from the geopolitical zone have adopted the joint ticket of Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu as the speaker and the deputy speaker nominees of the incoming 10th House of Representatives.

Recall that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on May 8 nominated the duo for the offices.

Addressing both candidates at a meeting on Sunday night, one of the leaders of the zone, Hon. Unyime Idem from Akwa Ibom a zonal coordinator of the Joint Task, a coalition of 8 political parties that won seats in the 10th Assembly assured Abbas and Kalu of their votes.

He said: “I consider it a great privilege welcoming our incoming Speaker and Deputy by the grace of God. As a coordinator of the Joint Task, it gives me pleasure to announce to your Excellencies that we have 55 out 55 members of the South South Caucus who have penned their signatures in support of the joint ticket.

“I therefore want to assure you that we will have the whole 55 as they are going to appear in the chamber on Tuesday to give you 55 votes from the South South geopolitical zone”.

Also speaking, the co-chairman of the Joint Task – 10th Assembly, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo (APC, Gombe) said the zone had paid its due.

“This 55-over-55 is something we are not surprised, given the level of support we have enjoyed from key members of the Caucus including yourself who have been with us in this journey right from the start.

“As I stand before you, raised by destiny and privilege to steer this ship, I have my elder brothers with me particularly from the South-South such as Rt. Hon Kingsley Chinda. I want to say that the zone has paid its due and what’s remaining now is for Hon. TJ Abbas and Kalu to reciprocate at the end of the day. And I want to assure you that by the character of the incoming Speaker and his Deputy, you will not be disappointed,” Kumo said.

In his remarks, the deputy speaker nominee, Kalu expressed gratitude to the zonal Caucus for keying into their efforts to enthrone inclusiveness of the parliament.

“What we started like a mustard seed has germinated and grown to this level of acceptance and support from our brothers and sisters across the regions of the country.

“I stand here also as part of the South and I said to myself that getting the South East and South West to endorse us, wasn’t going to be complete for me without having the South South, and thank God the South South has completed the circle by adopting us and we are so very grateful.

“I want to appreciate you for coming in your numbers and you have also invested in this project, invested money-wise even when some people didn’t believe in us then.

“But many notable South South lawmakers have shown great interest and commitment with some appearing on TV to shout it to the world about this project and today we are witnessing the result of that effort.

“Let me tell you that the man that I will be supporting in the course of the Assembly God willing from Tuesday is a man that I was told is hardworking and I have seen it in this last few weeks. I was told about his detribalised nature, that I have also witnessed. I was told about his ethics and transparency, I have encountered them. All the qualities stated about this man, I have witnessed in his actions.

“And I want to tell you all here today that this is the right man to follow and you will not regret your actions”, Kalu said.

On his part, the speaker nominee, Abbas appreciated the zone, saying that their support would not be taken for granted.

“I have come here to tonight to say thank you, thank you to people that love me. I have been to many regions in the country where I’ve been shown love, but that which I have experienced from the South South in the course of this journey has been something else.

“I can mention so many names who have stood by me right from day one including my deputy chair of the committee. And I want to assure you that I will not take this generousity and solidarity for granted,” he said.