10th NASS: 109 Senators-elect, 359 Reps-elect take oath of office Tuesday

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The much awaited inauguration of the 10th National Assembly is finally here.

The event has been scheduled for Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

This is according to an announcement signed by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Sani Tambawal, on Thursday.

During the occasion, 109 Senators-elect and 359 members-elect of the House of Representatives are expected to be sworn-in.

Vanguard recalls that shortly after the February 25 general elections, a member-elect from Taraba State,

Isma’ila Maihanchi who was elected to represent Jalingo, Yerro, and Zing Federal Constituency died, reducing the available number from 360 to 359.

Tambuwal further stated that the senators-elect and members-elect are to visit the Senate conference room 231 and the House of Representatives conference room 301, respectively, with copies of their code of conduct clearance, certificates of return and valid identity cards for registration on Monday, June 12, at 10:00 am.

He also stated that only only the senators-elect and the members-elect will be given access to the legislative chambers.

“Due to the ongoing renovation of the two chambers, senators-elect and Honourable members-elect are to come along with only one guest for the ceremony, who will be seated at the arcade,” he said.