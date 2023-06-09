1000 pregnant women receive maternal healthcare

…financial literacy training from Hacey, Access Corporation

…..Get birthing kits

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Hacey Health Initiative in conjunction with Access Corporation, have provided 1000 pregnant women with maternal health and financial literacy training in Kaduna State.

Hacey, also provided the women with birthing kits; a package that includes every necessities they require at the delivery room.

Addressing the women at the training and distribution center in Zaria, Coordinator of HHI, in Kaduna, Barrister Jennifer Agbaji, said the training is meant to build capacity of the pregnant women in order to reduce needless maternal deaths.

HHI, is currently implementing “Project Agbebi” in 2 states of Kaduna, Delta and the FCT in this second phrase. The first phase targeted 3 states of Oyo, Osun and Ogun where they reached 3000 pregnant women.

Under the project, Hacey is also creating community-based support groups for pregnant women to continue to provide them maternal health and financial literacy training, give access to safe and free birthing kits in all project communities.

Jennifer, emphasized the importance of them to always take good care of their health before, during, and after pregnancy, adding that it will reduce the risk of pregnancy complications, helps the growth and development of their baby, and improve their health and wellbeing.

She urged them to always consider their finances as they prepare for their baby’s arrival, noting that pregnancy and the postpartum period come with significant financial demands that require careful planning.

“Once your baby is born, you can expect a substantial increase in your financial expenses. The costs associated with pregnancy, delivery, and childcare can be overwhelming, and without proper planning, they can create financial stress for you and your family.” She said.

She however advised them on the need to create a budget for their expenses which will include medical bills, prenatal care, baby items, and childcare costs, adding “compare it with your family income and consider where to cut down spending to ensure you can make room for the expenses incurred during pregnancy delivery and childcare.

“It’s important to start saving ahead for the expenses you will need to cover in the coming months, including emergency savings. Unexpected expenses can drain your finances, and having a reserve for expenses like this can go a long way in reducing financial stress.

“When you are in doubt or confused about what financial steps to take during this period, feel free to reach out to financial experts for help. Financial experts can help you create a budget, find ways to save money, and manage debt. You can reach out to advisors at your bank. You can also join online forums or groups dedicated to pregnancy and parenting, where you can connect with other mothers who may have valuable tips and resources to share.”

Speaking at the event, Executive Director of HACEY, Rhoda Robinson, said “it is crucial to take a comprehensive approach that addresses the underlying factors contributing to poor maternal and neonatal health outcomes.Ensuring that pregnant women have access to quality healthcare services is critical.”

Rhoda emphasized the importance of health education and awareness, noting that the project’s goal is to improve health-seeking behaviors and the timely utilization of healthcare services by educating pregnant women and communities on prenatal care, safe delivery practices, and newborn care.

On her part, Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, the head of sustainability at Access Corporation said that encouraging pregnant women to seek antenatal care throughout their pregnancies can greatly reduce the risk of maternal and infant mortality.

Victor-Laniyan also stressed the importance of strengthening the healthcare system by addressing issues including inadequate infrastructure, a lack of trained healthcare professionals, and a lack of necessary medical supplies and equipment.

She explained that the project was working to increase demand for high-quality healthcare services by involving communities in maternal and newborn health programs.