Yusuf, Ugbade have no jobs with NFF — Gusau

FOLLOWING the failure of the National Under 23 Team to qualify for the U-23 AFCON and the quarter-final exit of the Golden Eaglets at the just concluded CAF U-17 tournament, the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has sacked coach Salisu Yusuf and Nduka Ugbade.

Yusuf and Ugbade were axed due to their teams’ woeful performances.

Their sack was made public by NFF President Ibrahim Gusau. “Their jobs are tied to the competition. The coaches have no jobs to do for now since their teams failed to qualify,” said Gusau.

Because the U-23 team failed to qualify for the U-23 African Cup of Nations, they would not be featuring in the football event of the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.

Likewise, Ugbade’s Golden Eaglets also crashed out of the U-17 African Cup of Nations in the

last eight stage, which cost Nigeria, a five-time world champion, a place at the next

World Cup.